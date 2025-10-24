DJMC IUST to Host Film Festival

Awantipora- The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), is organising a One-Day Film Festival, in collaboration with Film Southasia on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The event shall take place at Conference Hall of the Rumi Library, IUST.

The event aims to bring internationally acclaimed Travelling FSA 2025 to Kashmir and also to bring filmmakers, academicians and students together to foster a meaningful dialogue on the art and practice of filmmaking.

The film festival shall feature screening of critically acclaimed films and documentaries, and also a competition among educational institutions for the best film award. The screenings shall be followed by reflective discussions and critical evaluation of the films.

Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof Shakil A Romshoo, shall preside over the event. Director Film Southaisa, Mitu Varma and Producer, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), University of Kashmir, Akmal Hanan, shall serve as the Jury members.