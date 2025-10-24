Azerbaijan Urged To Adopt Global AI Standards

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan should align its artificial intelligence (AI) practices with international standards to ensure effective governance and economic growth, Azernews reports.

According to information, Salar Imamaliyev, Director General for Commercial Affairs of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, made the remarks at the international conference“SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence – for People and Transformation” in Baku.

Imamaliyev stressed the importance of harmonising institutional and technological standards in Azerbaijan with global practices:

“Four international standards have already been adopted and made available to the public. However, the formation of a new regulatory framework in the field of artificial intelligence and the continuation of the process of applying standards remain one of the main challenges.”

He added that adopting such standards is crucial for improving the quality of life of citizens, both in governance and in driving economic growth.