Kerala: CPI-M Firm On PM SHRI Pact Despite CPI Opposition

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday reaffirmed its decision to move ahead with the Central Government's PM SHRI scheme, even as its Left ally, the CPI, raised strong objections over the signing of the agreement.

CPI-M State Secretary M.V. Govindan said there was no change in the party's position and that the issues raised by allies could be amicably resolved through discussions.

“Kerala is entitled to receive Rs 8,000 crore under the PM SHRI project. The Centre must release the funds without imposing conditions that undermine the state's fiscal autonomy,” he said.

Accusing the Union Government of adopting policies detrimental to states like Kerala, Govindan said the Centre was placing stringent terms that could adversely impact economic growth.

“We oppose policy conditions that amount to an economic blockade on States,” he added.

Govindan, however, clarified that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government cannot implement every policy decision of the Front.

“The government has its own limitations. It cannot carry out every LDF policy decision,” he said.

The CPI-M State Secretariat, which met under Govindan's chairmanship, decided not to withdraw from the project despite the CPI's strong opposition.

The CPI-M leader pointed out that Congress-ruled states were the first to sign the PM SHRI agreement in the country.

However, he reiterated that the Centre's scheme imposes fiscal restrictions that effectively act as an economic blockade against states such as Kerala.

“We oppose such policy-driven conditionalities,” he asserted.

The CPI has accused the government of violating front discipline by signing the agreement unilaterally, ignoring an earlier assurance from CPI-M leader M.A. Baby that the issue would first be discussed within the LDF.

The party contends that the move undermines Left unity and has resolved to convey its dissatisfaction to the CPI-M national leadership.

Despite internal dissent, the CPI-M leadership remains firm on proceeding with the PM SHRI initiative, maintaining that the financial benefits due to Kerala cannot be forfeited over policy disagreements.