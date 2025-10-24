Türkiye's Kars Hosts Distinguished Visitors Day Of“Eternity-2025” Exercise

Türkiye's Kars Hosts Distinguished Visitors Day Of“Eternity-2025” Exercise
The event was attended by Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov, representatives of the Azerbaijani military attaché office in Türkiye, as well as high-level guests from other countries.
High-level guests observed the progress of the exercise at the command post.
The progress of the "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff trilateral exercise and the professionalism of the servicemen from the participating countries were commended.
At the end, awards were presented to servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise.
