Injury Toll From Russian Airstrike On Kharkiv Rises To Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, six people have been injured in the enemy strike on Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district. Among them is a 69-year-old woman who suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical teams are on site providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the attack involved five aerial bombs, not four as initially reported.

"According to updated information from our Situation Center, Kharkiv was attacked with five guided aerial bombs. At one of the impact sites, the blast wave also damaged two apartment buildings - windows were shattered," the mayor said.

After 11:00 on October 24, Russian forces carried out an airstrike with guided bombs on Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district. The strikes hit a vehicle depot and a civilian enterprise, sparking a fire and damaging more than 20 vehicles.

According to the mayor, one person has been hospitalized, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Photo for illustration purposes: Ministry of Health of Ukraine