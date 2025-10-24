403
Celebrate The Festive Season At Courtyard By Marriott Phuket
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort invites you to embrace the joy of the holidays with sun-kissed celebrations, vibrant flavors, and unforgettable experiences.
From the enchanting glow of Loy Krathong to the dazzling countdown of New Year's Eve, we've curated a lineup of events that blend tradition, tropical charm, and festive fun for all ages. (Book here)
Loy Krathong Thai Buffet at The Phuket Eatery
Celebrate Thailand's Festival of Lights with a rich buffet of regional Thai dishes, honoring cultural heritage and togetherness.
📅 31 October l 6 PM – 10 PM
💰 THB 799++ per person
Thanksgiving BBQ Buffet at Smokestack BBQ & Grill
Enjoy a cozy, family-style Thanksgiving feast with smoky BBQ flavors and live music in a warm, welcoming setting.
📅 28 November | 6 PM – 10 PM
💰 THB 1,500++ per person
Disco Day Xmas Special at Endless Summer Beach Club
Get your groove on this Christmas with a beachside disco party! Enjoy tropical drinks, mocktails, and glittering vibes for the whole family.
📅 24 December l 12 PM ONWARDS
A Tropical Christmas Eve Dinner at Poolside
Celebrate Christmas Eve under the stars with a magical poolside dinner featuring festive Thai and international dishes, live acoustic music, and family-friendly activities.
📅 24 December l 7 PM - 11 PM
💰 THB 2,795++ per person
Christmas Day Dinner Buffet at The Phuket Eatery
Our special buffet features international delights and Thai-inspired Christmas dishes, with options to please every family member.
📅 25 December l 6 PM - 10 PM
💰 THB 1,900++ per person
Premium Sizzle Fest - New Year's Eve Buffet at Smokestack BBQ & Grill
Ring in 2026 with a premium BBQ buffet, live music, and festive cheer in a vibrant tropical setting.
📅 31 December | 6 PM – 10 PM
💰 THB 3,750++ per person
Spritz & Glam – New Year's Eve Celebration at Tropical pool
Welcome 2026 with sparkle and joy! Indulge in a lavish buffet of international dishes, festive desserts, and drinks for all ages.
📅 31 December l 7 PM - 11 PM
💰 THB 3,395 ++ per person
The Light of Summer – New Year's Eve Countdown at Endless Summer Beach Club
Light up 2026 at Patong's brightest beach party! Enjoy live DJs, LED shows, family-friendly music, and a magical countdown under the stars.
📅 31 December | 12 PM ONWARDS
💰 THB 5,500++ (free flow drinks)
Make This Festive Season Unforgettable (Click here)
Whether you're floating a Krathong, dancing on the beach, or counting down to 2026 under the stars - Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort is your destination for magical moments.
Book your festive experience today and celebrate the season in paradise!
📧...
📲 +6676349888
