Unit Of Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' Heads To Sri Lanka For Next Schedule

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (IANS) The unit of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, has now headed to Sri Lanka for the next schedule of the film.

.Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting will happen at the scenic locations of the island nation for the next few days. A video clip doing the rounds on the Internet showed the actor making his way to the airport to head to Sri Lanka.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie is being mounted on a grand scale.

It may be recalled that the unit of Peddi had, some time ago, shot a grand song featuring a whopping 1000 dancers. The unit of the film shot the song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off. The grand song on Ram Charan was filmed in Mysore, choreographed by the popular choreographer Jani Master.

Sources say that post-production work of the film is also happening simultaneously. The team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, 'Peddi promises' a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the edit.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.