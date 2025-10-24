Ambassador Chen Mingjian Meets With Tanzanian Minister For Foreign Affairs And East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo

On October 22, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H. E. Cheng Mingjian met with Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Hon. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Dar es Salaam. DCM and Minister Wang Yong was present. Both sides spoke highly of China-Tanzania relations, and expressed their willingness to further promote high-level exchanges and interactions at various levels, expand cooperation in economic and other wide-ranging sectors, and contribute to closer relations beteen the two countries.

