Bypassing A War Declaration, Trump Opens Door To A Land Campaign Against Cartels In Mexico
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At a White House roundtable on October 23, 2025, President Donald Trump said Mexico is“run by the cartels,” praised President Claudia Sheinbaum as“brave,” and signaled a shift from targeting drug boats at sea to possible operations on land.
He added he would brief Congress but did not need a formal war vote-plainly saying he would“just...kill people” who bring drugs into the United States.
Mexico's response is a firm two-track line: cooperate, but protect sovereignty. Sheinbaum has rejected any U.S. troop presence on Mexican soil while expanding collaboration that Mexico controls.
Since early 2025, authorities have extradited 55 alleged cartel suspects to the United States and surged roughly 10,000 National Guard and military personnel to the northern border-moves meant to ease U.S. pressure without ceding command.
In Washington, the administration created a path to label major cartels as terrorist organizations and installed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who openly compares cartels to ISIS and al-Qaeda.
The United States has already carried out a series of lethal maritime strikes-at least nine since September-killing at least 37 people, first in the Caribbean and this week for the first time on the Pacific side.
U.S. Fentanyl Operations Strain Mexico Ties
Earlier in the year, U.S. reconnaissance flights near Mexican airspace drew notice from Mexico 's defense ministry, underscoring a more muscular U.S. posture.
The story behind the story is a collision of politics, law, and a public-health crisis. The fentanyl epidemic keeps pressure high in Washington even after a drop in overall overdose deaths last year.
The White House is testing a legal theory that treats cartels as non-state armed groups, allowing force without a fresh authorization from Congress.
Supporters call it necessary self-defense; critics warn it blurs the line between policing and war, risks civilian harm, and could migrate from seas to cities.
Why this matters beyond Mexico: it sets a precedent for cross-border force against criminal networks; it strains U.S. relations with key Latin American partners; and it touches trade, border management, and investor confidence.
For readers abroad, the question is no longer whether Washington will act-but how far it will go before Mexico's sovereignty, and America's own constitutional limits, snap back.
