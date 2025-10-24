THIS Heroine With ₹1000 Crore Worth Assets Was Pushed Into A Corner In Bollywood? Read On

She's a star heroine who earned more than heroes, a beauty with assets worth nearly 1000 crores. The star who alleged the industry ostracized her... do you know who this actress is, now doing a pan-world movie from Tollywood

The film industry is a world of illusion. It's hard to say how anyone's life will turn out. Some have talent but no luck, while others have luck but lack the talent to grow. Those with both are enjoying stardom at a whole new level. The late senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao once said, 'Having a pumpkin-sized talent isn't enough; you need a mustard-seed-sized bit of luck to survive in the film industry.' The life of a heroine in the industry is also very different, and it's tough to predict their journey. Priyanka Chopra is the only heroine in the Indian film industry who has earned a remuneration equal to that of star heroes. But there have been times when she felt hurt, claiming that Bollywood had practically ostracized her.

According to details previously revealed by international magazines like Forbes and DNA, Priyanka Chopra charged a whopping 40 crore remuneration for a single project. Currently limited to Hollywood, Priyanka is now starring opposite Mahesh Babu in a pan-world movie directed by Rajamouli. In this film, Priyanka's role is said to be on par with the hero's. It's reported that Rajamouli has designed special action sequences for her. For this movie, she is reportedly taking a remuneration of up to 35 crores.

Born in Bihar, Priyanka Chopra's father was an army officer. She started her career in modeling and made her silver screen debut in 2002 with the movie 'Thamizhan' alongside Vijay. After that film, she entered Bollywood and delivered a series of hit movies. With blockbusters like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Don,' 'Fashion,' and 'Bajirao Mastani,' she established herself as a top heroine. At the peak of her career, Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood. There, she gained worldwide recognition through the series 'Quantico'.

Moving from Bollywood and settling in Hollywood is no small feat. You have to go through auditions again and prove yourself. In this regard, Priyanka showed her talent. Currently, Priyanka Chopra is among the highest-paid Indian heroines in Hollywood. Priyanka also revealed the reasons for leaving Bollywood for Hollywood on one occasion. 'Politics in Bollywood got too much. Some people made sure I didn't get offers. I had conflicts with them. That's why I had to leave the industry,' Priyanka Chopra indirectly revealed.

Priyanka Chopra has now built a house and settled in Hollywood. She married Hollywood singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple has a daughter born via surrogacy. It's noteworthy that Nick Jonas is ten years younger than Priyanka Chopra. As for her assets, Priyanka Chopra recently sold some of her properties in India. It's estimated that her total assets, including those in India and abroad, are around 1000 crores. However, this information is not official. Currently acting in Rajamouli's film, Priyanka occasionally visits India. The global beauty often makes a splash on social media by celebrating Indian festivals grandly abroad.