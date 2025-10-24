Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Denies Reports Of B-1 Bomber Deployment Near Venezuela


2025-10-24 06:09:26
US President Donald Trump dismissed reports claiming the U.S. had deployed B-1 bombers near Venezuela, labeling them 'false.' He acknowledged U.S. concerns over Venezuela, particularly regarding drug trafficking and alleged prisoner transfers, but emphasized no such military action had occurred. The reports had suggested increased military pressure on Venezuela.

