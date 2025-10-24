Trump Denies Reports Of B-1 Bomber Deployment Near Venezuela

US President Donald Trump dismissed reports claiming the U.S. had deployed B-1 bombers near Venezuela, labeling them 'false.' He acknowledged U.S. concerns over Venezuela, particularly regarding drug trafficking and alleged prisoner transfers, but emphasized no such military action had occurred. The reports had suggested increased military pressure on Venezuela.

