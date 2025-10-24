Hershey, Mondelez Could Reap Sweet Rewards From Halloween Candy Sales - But Higher Prices Could Leave Sour Aftertaste



Americans are expected to spend a record $3.9 billion on candy this Halloween.

However, with higher prices of chocolates and candies, consumers might get less bang for their buck. A survey shows 57% say they'll spend less on candy because of higher chocolate prices.

Higher candy and chocolate prices might be a bit of a dampener this Halloween, and might ultimately result in trick-or-treaters getting less of them.

Thirty-five percent of Americans say candy is more expensive this year, and 57% say they'll spend less on candy because of higher chocolate prices, according to a“Trick-or-Treat-onomics” survey by Empower, quoted in a report by Barron's.

A separate LendingTree survey found that 33% of consumers plan to skip buying candy this year as they cut back on Halloween spending because of financial uncertainty.

Among candies, chocolates are where it really gets sad. The Barron's report noted that the price of a six-pack of 1.55-ounce Hershey rose at a Walmart store was $8.24, compared to $4.97 in mid-May. Fluctuating prices of cocoa, which is entirely imported to America, and U.S. tariffs make it hard for companies like Hershey and M & M Mars.

Hershey, which also produces Kisses, Kit Kats, and Reese's peanut butter cups, announced price hikes across its entire U.S. confectionery portfolio in May. Some companies are trying to keep the balance by reducing the amount of chocolate in candies, experts told Barron's.

All said, the Oct. 30 holiday could still be a sweet day for makers Hershey and Mondelez. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to shell out a record $13.1 billion this Halloween, including $3.9 billion on candy, which puts it ahead of last year's $11.6 billion and the previous record of $12.2 billion in 2023.

