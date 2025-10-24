Chhath Puja Rush: 12,000 Special Trains To Bihar Announced By The Indian Railways

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Railways on Friday announced that it will run more than 12,000“special trains” to Bihar ahead of Chhath Puja festivities, anticipating a sharp rise in passenger traffic.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), the trains will connect various stations across Bihar to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for passengers.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said,“The crowd is increased during the festive season, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Like every year, Indian Railways has made provision for special trains this time too."

The railways plan to run more than 12,000 special trains this year, a considerable increase from the approximately 7,500 trains operated during the same period last year.

These trains will run to different stations in Bihar to manage the high crowd during the festive season.

Enhanced crowd management and security

The CPRO further said that several key measures have been implemented to effectively manage the crowds and prevent disruption at major terminals. Holding areas have been created at major stations equipped with necessary seating arrangements and train information systems to guide passengers in an orderly manner.

He also added that the railways have significantly increased the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and strengthened security arrangements through CCTV cameras and drones for constant surveillance. Furthermore, automatic ticket vending machines have also been installed to reduce congestion at ticket counters.

Sharma told ANI,“We have created holding areas at major stations to prevent passengers from rushing if the crowds increase. These holding areas have seating arrangements and a train information system... We have also increased RPF deploymen and strengthened security arrangements through CCTV and drones... We have also installed automatic ticket vending machines... We wish everyone a safe, comfortable journey.”

When is Chhath Puja this year?

Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on the ritual of purification and preparation. This event is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, then the main Chhath Puja on Sashti. The festival concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

This year, the Chhath Puja celebrations are scheduled to take place from 25 to 28 October.