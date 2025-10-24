Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter In Anantnag

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A sessions court in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Tahir Khurshid Raina sentenced the convict after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence, officials said.

He was convicted by the court on October 15. Officials said the identity of the accused has not been revealed to protect the identity of the survivor as the perpetrator was her father.

The case was registered in 2022 at Women's Police Station, Anantnag, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.