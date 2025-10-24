MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - LBank Exchange listed Splendor (SPLD) and opened trading for the SPLD/USDT pair at 09:00 UTC on October 23, 2025.

About Splendor

Splendor is the world's fastest AI-native blockchain - the backbone of the emerging AI economy. With x402 micropayments fully integrated into its core protocol, Splendor enables millions of transactions per second, reshaping how intelligence, payments, and content interact online. It is building the infrastructure of the AI-native internet, where every search, visit, and agent interaction can be instantly monetized - autonomously and without ads.

With just one line of code, any website, application, or AI agent can connect to Splendor and begin earning directly from usage - replacing outdated advertising models with a sustainable, real-time economic layer. This turns the web into a continuous value network where creators, developers, and businesses are paid directly for the utility they provide.

Splendor has already launched its AI-native Search and Search API, delivering a decentralized, privacy-first alternative to traditional services like Google - empowering developers and enterprises to embed advanced, reasoning-based search into their products. Additionally, the Splendor AI Studio is live, offering access to hundreds of powerful AI models running directly on Splendor's infrastructure, allowing anyone to deploy, combine, and scale AI on demand.

In Q4 2025, Splendor will become the first blockchain to launch a native AI compute-backed stablecoin, creating a direct bridge between real-world AI compute power and decentralized finance. During the same period, Splendor will also add all major coins and tokens directly into its blockchain, unifying liquidity, routing, and cross-chain activity into one scalable infrastructure.

Key Features

AI-Scale Performance: In benchmark testing, Splendor's GPU-accelerated architecture achieved 2.3 million transactions per second (TPS) on standard RTX 4000 Ada hardware, with a theoretical upper bound of 100 million TPS on enterprise-class GPUs such as NVIDIA H100. This performance was achieved through a parallelized consensus and execution engine, combined with AI-assisted load balancing that intelligently distributes tasks between CPU and GPU layers. The testing demonstrated real-world throughput for real-time AI workloads, microtransactions, and machine-to-machine payments - confirming Splendor's capability to power the next generation of intelligent, high-frequency networks.

x402 Micropayments: Built-in per-action payments power streaming, APIs, search queries, and autonomous agent interactions - forming the payment layer of the AI economy.

AI-Native Search & API: Already launched - a decentralized alternative to Google services with built-in reasoning and contextual understanding.

AI Studio: Live and running - hundreds of AI models accessible on-demand, directly from Splendor's infrastructure.

AI Compute-Backed Stablecoin: Launching in Q4 2025, bridging compute value and DeFi.

Major Coin Integration: All leading coins and tokens added to Splendor's blockchain starting Q4 2025.

One-Line Monetization: Any website or platform can integrate and start earning instantly.

Ad-Free Creator Economy: Direct, programmatic earnings replace ad-based monetization.

Token Utility (SPLD)

Payment medium across Splendor's ecosystem

Staking and loyalty rewards

Transaction fee discounts and premium feature access

Gating for exclusive tools, AI models, and integrations

Tokenomics

Total Maximum Supply: 26 billion SPLD - permanently fixed. No additional tokens will ever be minted, and no supply will ever be burned.

Maximum Public Offering: 130 million SPLD, released gradually over time.

Remaining supply is allocated to partnerships, ecosystem development, liquidity, and strategic integrations - supporting sustainable growth and network scale without inflation.

Roadmap Highlights

Q4 2025:

Launch of the world's first AI compute-backed stablecoin

Integration of all major coins and tokens into Splendor's blockchain

Expansion of Search API, AI Studio, and x402 micropayment use cases

SDK rollout for one-line monetization across websites, apps, and agents

Q1 2026:

Full cross-chain interoperability with unified liquidity routing

Massive ecosystem expansion for AI commerce, search, and machine payments

Advanced agent-to-agent payment layers and compute marketplaces go live

Learn More about Splendor

Technical Docs & Whitepaper:

Website:

