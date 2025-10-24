President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Yardimli Road Repairs - Decree

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Yardimli-Deman-Arvana highway in the Yardimli district will be repaired,reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, to restore the damaged section of the Yardimli-Deman-Arvana highway, which connects three settlements with a population of 2,000 people, and to construct retaining walls, the State Agency of Motor Roads of the Republic of Azerbaijan will initially be allocated 2.0 (two) million manats ($1.1 million) from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.19.21 “Distribution of funds allocated for state investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025,” approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 445 of January 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance should ensure financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree.

The Ministry of Economy must provide the funds necessary to continue the repair of the motorway specified in part 1 of this Decree in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026, when allocating expenditures for state capital investments.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.