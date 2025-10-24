403
Kuwait, Qadsia Clubs Win First, Second Place In Arab Judo Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Sports Club Judo team won the first place in the men division of the Arab Judo Championship in Irbil, Kurdistan, while Qadsia Sports Club came in second.
According to a statement published by the Iraqi Judo Federation on Friday, the Kuwaiti Judokas seized the majority of medals in different weight categories in the tournmanet that kicked off last Friday.
In the 60 kg category, Hamad Al-Thiyabi from Qadsia won the first place, while Asdof Elshan from Kuwait club won gold for the 66 kg category. Meanwhile, Sadiq Amin and Abdullatif Al-Hubaishi from Kuwait club came first and second consecutively in the 81 kg, while Kuwait club's Khaled Abdulhai won gold in the 90 kg category. (end)
