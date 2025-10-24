Sudan: United Nations (UN) Expert Alarmed By Escalating Drone Attacks, Urges Protection Of Civilians And Civilian Infrastructure

MENAFN - African Press Organization) GENEVA, Switzerland, October 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

The UN designated Expert on the human rights situation in Sudan, Radhouane Nouicer, today expressed alarm at the sharp escalation in drone strikes by both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in recent weeks, and the devastating consequences for civilians throughout the country.

On 21 and 22 October, RSF drones targeted Khartoum International Airport, just prior to its planned reopening for the first time since the conflict began in April 2023. RSF drones also struck dams and electricity infrastructure in Blue Nile and Sennar states on 21 October, injuring six technical workers and causing widespread power outages. The strikes plunged cities into darkness and hindered access to essential services.

“The intensifying use of drone strikes is putting civilian lives at additional risk, deepening the humanitarian crisis and further destabilizing the country. This escalation has the potential for far-reaching consequences beyond Sudan's borders,” warned Nouicer.

Increased drone attacks by the RSF have devastated the besieged city of El Fasher, including strikes on a shelter for internally displaced persons on 10 and 11 October which claimed the lives of at least 57 civilians. On 19 and 20 October, SAF drones struck multiple locations in North Darfur and West Darfur, killing at least 13 civilians and damaging civilian objects, such as homes, markets and public buildings.

In the Kordofan region, intensified drone strikes by both SAF and RSF are placing civilians at increased risk. On 17 October, a SAF drone strike in El Mazroub, North Kordofan, killed at least 18 civilians, five days after an RSF drone strike in Dalami, South Kordofan, which claimed the lives of at least four civilians.

“The continued targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure violates international humanitarian law and contradicts express commitments to the protection of civilians. Concrete measures are urgently needed to protect civilians and ensure accountability,” stressed Nouicer. The Expert called on the parties to cease attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, de-escalate the situation and prioritize the protection of civilians.

Nouicer was appointed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as his Designated Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan on 16 December 2022, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions A/HRC/S-32/1, A/HRC/50/1, and A/HRC/S-36/1.

