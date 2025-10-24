Ambassador Chen Mingjian Meets With Tanzanian Permanent Secretary For Foreign Affairs And East African Cooperation Samwel William Shelukindo

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, October 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

On October 22, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met with Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation H.E. Samwel William Shelukindo in Dar es Salaam. DCM and Minister Wang Yong was present. The two sides had an in-depth discussion on China-Tanzania relations and bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the near future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania.