Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sheds Light On Talks With Armenian Counterpart

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova spoke about her bilateral meeting with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan held on October 21 in Geneva, within the framework of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Trend reports.

The speaker briefed on this at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The chairperson said that the meeting took place in an atmosphere of constructive dialogue.

"The importance of the agreements reached at the Washington summit and the measures taken to normalize relations was noted," she added.