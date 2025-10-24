New Group Of Ex-Idps Hits Road For Seyidbayli, Dashbulagh Villages In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has set off to Seyidbayli and Dashbulagh villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district within the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's order, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The ex-IDPs are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 18 families - 61 people were relocated to Seyidbayli, and eight families - 24 people to Dashbulagh.

The residents returning to their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they received.

They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers, and officers who liberated the lands, and prayed for mercy for martyrs who lost their lives on this path.