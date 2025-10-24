Girls' Primary School Blown Up In Tank, Police Launch Search Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A girls' primary school in the Gara Budha area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district was destroyed in an explosion carried out by unidentified assailants late Thursday night, police said.

According to officials, the blast completely demolished the school building, though no casualties were reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah said police had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace and arrest those responsible for the attack.

In a separate incident, an explosion and gunfire were reported at the Zeray police checkpoint on the Pakistan–Afghanistan highway in Khyber district.

Police sources said the roofs of the checkpoint rooms collapsed and the boundary wall was damaged in the blast, but there were no reports of loss of life.

Authorities have tightened security in both regions following the incidents, while investigations are underway to determine whether the two attacks are linked.