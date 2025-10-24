Azerbaijan-Ireland Trade Turnover Shows Strong Growth
Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ireland has continued to strengthen this year, with bilateral trade turnover showing remarkable growth, Azernews reports. According to the State Customs Committee, the total trade volume between the two countries exceeded...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment