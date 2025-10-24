403
Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 4.48 To USD 69.01 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 4.48 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 69.01 per barrel (pb) compared with Wednesday's USD 64.53 pb, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Frdiday.
Globally, brent futures went up by USD 3.40 to reach USD 65.99 pb and West Texas Intermediate climbed up by USD 3.29 to reach USD 61.79 pb. (end)
