All 86 Mlas Cast Votes In RS Polls

KO Photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- All MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir have cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday.

According to details, all 86 MLAs voted in the RS polls.

Sources said that the postal ballot of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who is currently in detention, has also reached the Returning Officer and will be included in the counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The polling has ended, but it will be formally closed at 4:00 PM,” sources said, as per news agency KNO.

The total strength of the J&K Assembly is 88. While Mehraj Malik voted through postal ballot from detention, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone chose to abstain from voting.