LDF Rift Widens As CPI Moves Toward Stern Action Over Kerala's Agreement With PM SHRI Scheme

T​hiruvananthapuram: The CPI is leaning toward strong disciplinary steps against the state Education Department's decision to join the central government's PM SHRI education scheme, despite the party's firm opposition. Within the CPI, there is growing pressure to take decisive action - even considering boycotting upcoming cabinet meetings in protest.

Party leaders expressed outrage that the memorandum of understanding was signed without consultation, breaching coalition etiquette and disregarding the assurance given by CPM General Secretary M.A. Baby that the issue would be discussed within the Left Democratic Front. The CPI views this unilateral move as a serious violation of coalition ethics and is preparing for a political showdown.

The party is set to inform the CPM's national leadership of its objection, emphasizing that the Education Department's decision undermines the unity of the Left alliance in Kerala. The possibility of staying away from the cabinet meeting remains under active consideration.

CPI to Seek National Intervention

The CPI will escalate the issue to its national leadership, opposing the government's approval of the PM SHRI scheme. Although the topic is not on the official agenda for the CPI Central Secretariat meeting today, insiders indicate it will likely be brought up for discussion. MP Santhosh Kumar also noted that the central leadership has not yet reviewed the matter and that further comments will depend on the CPM's official explanation.

Kerala Signs on Despite CPI Objection

The controversy began after Kerala formally signed an MoU with the Centre for the PM SHRI scheme on Thursday, ignoring CPI objections raised multiple times - including three occasions in the state cabinet. The state Education Secretary signed the agreement on behalf of Kerala.

Following the signing, the Centre assured the state that it would release Rs 1,500 crore in previously withheld funds under the Samagra Shiksha Keralam (SSK) programme. The CPI contends that the move to join the PM SHRI scheme contradicts Left Front principles and compromises the state's independent stance on education policy.