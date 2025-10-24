PM Modi Backs Nitish Kumar, Mocks RJD Symbol: 'Who Needs A Lantern Now?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will create history and defeat the opposition in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a rally, PM Modi praised Nitish Kumar's leadership and said the alliance would secure a decisive mandate. This is the first time the Prime Minister has publicly declared that the NDA will contest the Bihar election with Nitish Kumar as its face, signalling renewed unity within the coalition ahead of the polls.

PM Modi on 'Bihar freed from Jungle Raj'

"Bihar was freed from the 'Jungle Raj' in October 2005. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA government was formed in the state. During that time, the Congress-RJD alliance was in power at the Centre for 10 years. The Congress-RJD government put obstacles in Nitish Kumar's path and left no stone unturned to trouble the people of Bihar. The RJD used to take revenge on the people of Bihar for voting for Nitish Kumar. They also used to threaten the Congress, saying they would withdraw support from the government if it agreed to anything that Nitish Kumar or the NDA-BJP wanted," said PM Modi during his campaigning address at a rally in Bihar's Samastipur.

#WATCH | Samastipur | #BiharElection2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "Bihar was freed from the 'Jungle Raj' in October 2005. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA government was formed in the state. During that time, the Congress-RJD alliance was in power at the Centre for 10... twitter/W2CYqbSdUQ

- ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

PM Modi's lantern jibe at RJD

Taking a jibe at RJD in Samastipur rally, PM Narendra Modi said, "...'Har ek ke haath mein light hain toh lantern (RJD symbol) chahiye kya?'..."

#WATCH | Samastipur | #BiharElection2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "...'Har ek ke haath mein light hain toh lantern (RJD symbol) chahiye kya?'..." twitter/hpktdHy9jG

- ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur in Samastipur, Bihar. He, along with CM Nitish Kumar, also met and interacted with the family members of Karpoori Thakur.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur in Samastipur, Bihar. He also meets and interacts with the family members of Karpoori ThakurCM Nitish Kumar is also present.(Source: DD) twitter/Cb67lOGVJQ

- ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025