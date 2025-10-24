Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Confirms China Smuggling Fentanyl Into U.S. Via Venezuela


2025-10-24 05:01:03
US President Donald Trump confirmed that China is smuggling fentanyl into the United States through Venezuela, stating, 'They are doing that.' He emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, noting that fentanyl has caused nearly 330,000 American deaths over five years. Trump plans to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping about it during their upcoming summit.

