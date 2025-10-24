Trump Confirms China Smuggling Fentanyl Into U.S. Via Venezuela

US President Donald Trump confirmed that China is smuggling fentanyl into the United States through Venezuela, stating, 'They are doing that.' He emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, noting that fentanyl has caused nearly 330,000 American deaths over five years. Trump plans to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping about it during their upcoming summit.

