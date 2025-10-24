Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jaisalmer: Rajnath Singh At Tanot Mata Mandir, Prays Near India-Pakistan Border


2025-10-24 05:01:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tanot Mata Mandir near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer to perform a special puja. The visit highlights morale-boosting efforts for border security and pays homage to the spiritual site revered by locals and armed forces alike.

MENAFN24102025007385015968ID1110242243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search