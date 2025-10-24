Jaisalmer: Rajnath Singh At Tanot Mata Mandir, Prays Near India-Pakistan Border

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tanot Mata Mandir near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer to perform a special puja. The visit highlights morale-boosting efforts for border security and pays homage to the spiritual site revered by locals and armed forces alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.