Did Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Justify Cheating Of Their Husbands? Here's What We Know

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are under fire after their comments on infidelity during the latest episode of their Amazon Prime talk show Two Much sparked widespread backlash and divided opinions online

The newest episode of Two Much, featuring Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, was meant to be a light-hearted celebrity chat. However, what began as a fun exchange about relationships and marriage quickly took an unexpected turn. A segment on love, compatibility, and infidelity stirred up debate, drawing criticism from viewers who felt the tone was dismissive of serious issues.

Debate on Love and Compatibility Turns Tense

During a 'This or That' round, Twinkle asked whether love alone could sustain a marriage or if compatibility mattered more. While she and Janhvi reportedly leaned towards love being the stronger foundation, Kajol disagreed, saying that no relationship could survive without compatibility. The friendly argument, though, soon led to more controversial territory when the discussion moved toward emotional versus physical infidelity.

When Twinkle raised the question of which was worse-emotional or physical infidelity-Janhvi said both forms of cheating were unacceptable and that physical betrayal would be a dealbreaker. Twinkle jokingly brushed it off, saying such incidents could be left in the past, while Kajol appeared to share her relaxed view. This light-hearted remark did not sit well with online audiences. The clip, once shared on Reddit, went viral, with many accusing the two actors of normalising cheating and making light of infidelity.

Social Media Divided; Karan Johar's Confession Adds Twist

Social media users expressed disappointment, suggesting that Kajol and Twinkle's comments reflected personal experiences and years of compromise. Some criticized them for downplaying infidelity, while others praised Janhvi for taking a firmer moral stance. Amid the heated conversation, Karan Johar lightened the mood by participating in a truth-and-lie game, revealing some cheeky details about his past that left the guests laughing and viewers guessing.