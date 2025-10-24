403
Copper's Pulse Lifts Chile: Peso Firms, IPSA Climbs-And The Standout Winners And Losers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's market story this morning is straightforward and global: copper stayed firm, the dollar stayed range-bound, and Chile-one of the world's purest copper proxies-responded.
The peso traded in the mid-940s per dollar, while Santiago's S&P IPSA advanced about 1.1% to close near 9,150. The U.S. Dollar Index hovered just under 99 and copper futures held above $5/lb-an alignment that typically favors Chilean risk.
Why that matters to readers abroad: Chile's currency and equities are a high-beta readout on manufacturing and China-linked demand.
When industrial metals firm and the global dollar cools, export dollars flow more easily and local borrowing conditions feel lighter; when those supports flip, Chile's assets are among the first to say so.
With the Central Bank of Chile widely expected to hold rates next week, monetary policy isn't fighting the tape, leaving commodities and the global dollar to set the tone.
Under the surface, the peso's break below a watched support level reflected heavy spot-FX turnover and steady sovereign dollar sales-tactical flows that amplified the commodity impulse.
Technically, USD/CLP still looks heavy on daily charts unless it reclaims the 951–956 zone, while the IPSA's momentum has turned constructive so long as it holds above roughly 9,100.
Top Five Winners (last session)
1. SQM-B +4.12% (lithium and fertilizers)
2. Inversiones Aguas Metropolitanas +3.08% (water utility)
3. CAP +2.31% (steel and iron ore)
4. Vapores +2.18% (shipping)
5. Itaú Corpbanca +1.82% (banking)
Top Five Losers (last session)
1. Ripley −1.15% (retail)
2. Mallplaza −0.74% (malls)
3. Concha y Toro −0.39% (wine)
4. Parque Arauco −0.34% (real estate)
5. Sonda −0.10% (IT services)
The takeaway: this is a“copper up, Chile up” tape. If copper stays bid and the dollar drifts, the peso's firmness and IPSA's grind higher can persist; a reversal in either would quickly unwind the relief.
