403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Microsoft Turns Edge Into An A.I. Browser, Escalating Its Race With Openai
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the span of two days, the browser stopped being a passive window and became an active helper. On October 21, OpenAI introduced Atlas, a new browser with ChatGPT built in.
On October 23, Microsoft responded by turning Edge's Copilot into a fuller“AI browser” that, with your permission, can read open tabs, summarize pages, compare options, and carry out tasks like filling forms or booking hotels.
Microsoft's release is notable for how deeply it blends assistance into everyday browsing.“Actions” let Copilot complete steps directly on websites.“Groups” opens a shared Copilot space for up to 32 people to plan or write together.
An animated avatar called Mico front-ends a more conversational voice mode.“Learn Live” adds a tutoring style that guides you through problems, while“Copilot for Health” focuses on consumer medical guidance and care navigation.
Crucially, Microsoft emphasizes control: page-reading and action-taking are opt-in, and users can dial back or switch off access.
The story behind the story is a rivalry inside a partnership. Microsoft remains OpenAI 's biggest backer and cloud host, yet both companies now want to define the next phase of browsing.
The Battle for the Browser Front Door Shapes the Future of AI
Whoever owns the“front door” gets the default assistant, the default search, and the richest stream of behavioral context-advantages that ripple into advertising, cloud workloads, and developer ecosystems.
This is less about who has the smartest chatbot and more about who sets the rules of how assistance interacts with the live web.
Why this matters outside Brazil as much as within: if the browser becomes a reliable agent, common digital chores-visa appointments, banking paperwork, travel planning, school forms-shrink from hour-long tab marathons to a few prompts.
The trade-off is trust. Clear consent, easy“off” switches, and transparent logs of what the assistant sees and does will determine whether this shift sticks.
The next few months will show whether an AI-first Edge inside a familiar browser beats a brand-new AI browser-and whether either can win users' confidence as the web itself becomes increasingly agentic.
On October 23, Microsoft responded by turning Edge's Copilot into a fuller“AI browser” that, with your permission, can read open tabs, summarize pages, compare options, and carry out tasks like filling forms or booking hotels.
Microsoft's release is notable for how deeply it blends assistance into everyday browsing.“Actions” let Copilot complete steps directly on websites.“Groups” opens a shared Copilot space for up to 32 people to plan or write together.
An animated avatar called Mico front-ends a more conversational voice mode.“Learn Live” adds a tutoring style that guides you through problems, while“Copilot for Health” focuses on consumer medical guidance and care navigation.
Crucially, Microsoft emphasizes control: page-reading and action-taking are opt-in, and users can dial back or switch off access.
The story behind the story is a rivalry inside a partnership. Microsoft remains OpenAI 's biggest backer and cloud host, yet both companies now want to define the next phase of browsing.
The Battle for the Browser Front Door Shapes the Future of AI
Whoever owns the“front door” gets the default assistant, the default search, and the richest stream of behavioral context-advantages that ripple into advertising, cloud workloads, and developer ecosystems.
This is less about who has the smartest chatbot and more about who sets the rules of how assistance interacts with the live web.
Why this matters outside Brazil as much as within: if the browser becomes a reliable agent, common digital chores-visa appointments, banking paperwork, travel planning, school forms-shrink from hour-long tab marathons to a few prompts.
The trade-off is trust. Clear consent, easy“off” switches, and transparent logs of what the assistant sees and does will determine whether this shift sticks.
The next few months will show whether an AI-first Edge inside a familiar browser beats a brand-new AI browser-and whether either can win users' confidence as the web itself becomes increasingly agentic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment