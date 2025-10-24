Hesai Group To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 11, 2025
|Event Title:
|Hesai Group Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Pre-registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until November 18, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-930-639
|China Mainland:
|400-120-9216
|Replay PIN:
|10050816
About Hesai
Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hesai Group
Yuanting“YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
Source: Hesai Group
Legal Disclaimer:
