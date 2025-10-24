Hesai Group To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 11, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 AM ET on November 11, 2025 - SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,”“Hesai Technology” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 11, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day). For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Hesai Group Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration Link:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until November 18, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10050816

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.

For more information, please visit: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hesai Group

Yuanting“YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets

Email: ...

Christensen Advisory

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: ...

Source: Hesai Group