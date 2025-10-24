Visit Of Vice President Of India To Seychelles

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NEW DELHI, India, October 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

At the invitation of the Government of Seychelles, Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, will visit the Republic of Seychelles from 26–27 October 2025 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President-elect of the Republic of Seychelles, on behalf of the Government of India.

2.​ During the visit, Hon'ble Vice President will convey India's warm felicitations to H.E. Dr. Herminie and reaffirm the close, longstanding, and time-tested ties between the two countries.

3.​ Seychelles is an important partner under India's Vision MAHASAGAR and in our commitment to the Global South. The visit underscores India's deep commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles.

