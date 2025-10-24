DNIB Reports Internet Has 378.5 Million Domain Name Registrations At The End Of The Third Quarter Of 2025 - Aetoswir...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report from DNIB, the third quarter of 2025 closed with 378.5 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 6.8 million domain name registrations, or 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Domain name registrations also increased by 16.2 million, or 4.5%, year over year.

The and TLDs had a combined total of 171.9 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.8% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The and TLDs had a combined increase of 2.4 million domain name registrations, or 1.4%, year over year. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the domain name base totaled 159.4 million domain name registrations and the domain name base totaled 12.5 million domain name registrations. New and domain name registrations totaled 10.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to 9.3 million domain name registrations at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 144.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 1.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025. ccTLDs increased by 4.8 million domain name registrations, or 3.4%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of Sept. 30, 2025, were,.de,.uk,.ru,.nl,.br,.au,.fr,.in and.

Information about the statistical methodology used in creating the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report and DNIB's dashboards is available here.

About DNIB

DNIB, sponsored by Verisign, provides global statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry, plus analyses of key policy, security, and technology trends. The latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report, previous reports, and interactive dashboards with expanded domain name industry data are all available at DNIB.

About Verisign

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. Verisign helps enable the security, stability, and resiliency of the Domain Name System and the internet by providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the and top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more please visit verisign.

