November 30 Vote: Swiss Set To Reject New Inheritance Tax





Ahead of a nationwide vote on November 30, a survey shows the public's clear rejection of an initiative seeking a new tax on big inheritances and scepticism towards a proposal calling for civic service for all This content was published on October 24, 2025 - 06:00

If the proposal to tax the super-rich in Switzerland on their inheritance and use the money to tackle the climate crisis had been put to the vote on October 10, it would have been rejected.

Meanwhile, an initiative to replace compulsory military service with“citizen service” for the benefit of the community and the environment, also extended to women, would be tight.

These are the main findings of the first of two polls ahead of the November 30 ballot, carried out by the gfs research institute on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company.

The citizen service initiative “For a committed Switzerland”External link, which proposes a radical reform of military service, would be supported by 48% of voters, while 46% are against and 6% are undecided, the survey shows.

Swiss citizens living abroad gave fairly similar results. But overall, 49% opposed the civic service proposal.

Uncertain Swiss Abroad

The citizen service initiative calls for all Swiss nationals to perform service for the benefit of the community and the environment. Unlike the current system, this obligation would apply to women as well as men. The initiative also provides for parliament to extend it to non-Swiss nationals.

At present, compulsory service is limited to the army, civil defence and civilian service. Those behind the initiative want it opened to other forms of contribution to society.

Read this explainer article to find out more about the new civic service initiative.

