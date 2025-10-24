Abeer Medical Group Founder Recognised By Forbes Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Forbes Middle East has honoured Mohammed Alungal (pictured), Founder and President of Abeer Medical Group, by including him in its prestigious list of“Top Healthcare Leaders 2025, recognizing his visionary leadership and lasting impact on the regional healthcare sector.

Under the guidance of Mohammed Alungal, Abeer Medical Group has evolved into one of the leading healthcare providers in the GCC and India, known for its commitment to quality, accessibility, and innovation in patient care. The group operates a wide network of medical centres, hospitals, and diagnostic facilities serving millions across the region.

Reflecting on the recognition, Mohammed Alungal said,“This acknowledgment by Forbes Middle East is a proud moment for Abeer Medical Group and its entire team. It reflects our shared mission to make advanced, compassionate healthcare accessible to everyone.”

With this latest recognition, Abeer Medical Group and its founder continue to strengthen their position as key contributors to the region's evolving healthcare ecosystem - setting new standards for excellence and innovation.