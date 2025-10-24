2 Dead, 6 Injured As Car Falls Into River In Kunar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Two people have died, two children are missing and six others were injured after a car fell into a river in eastern Kunar province, local officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the provincial police, the accident occurred on Thursday when a Saracha-type vehicle veered off the road in the Chapko area of Asmar district and fell into the river.

Two people died on the spot, two children went missing and six others sustained injuries.

Security forces quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

Kunar Traffic Director Maulvi Islahuddin Ayubi said the accident was caused by driver negligence and overspeeding. He urged drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid speeding.

sa