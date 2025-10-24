Nominations Open For American Banker's Most Innovative People In Finance And Innovation Of The Year Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newest ranking program honors the top 50 leaders advancing digital transformation across banking and financial services

New York, United States, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are now open for American Banker's two signature honors that proudly recognize the people and ideas transforming financial services: The Most Innovative People in Finance and Innovation of the Year awards.

Both programs highlight the creativity, leadership, and measurable results redefining what's possible in banking. From breakthrough technologies to forward-thinking strategies, these awards celebrate the innovators driving meaningful progress across the industry.

Award recipients will be featured across American Banker's editorial channels and celebrated at a special gala during the DIGITAL BANKING conference Orlando, Florida, June 15–17, 2026, joining peers and industry leaders shaping the next chapter of financial innovation.

The Most Innovative People in Finance Awards

The Most Innovative People in Finance, a new annual ranking debuting in 2026, will celebrate 50 executives whose leadership, execution, and measurable results are redefining what's possible in financial services. These visionaries exemplify innovation in action, transforming customer experiences, advancing operational excellence, and turning emerging technologies into meaningful business outcomes.

Their work represents the bold thinking and forward-looking mindset driving the next era of digital transformation across banking and financial services.

Innovation of the Year Awards

The Innovation of the Year awards honor 10 groundbreaking initiatives redefining the future of digital banking. These awards spotlight the industry's boldest ideas, featuring solutions that deliver measurable results, inspire progress, and accelerate digital transformation across financial services.

One standout initiative will ultimately be named the overall Innovation of the Year, continuing a tradition of excellence established by past honorees such as the JPMorganChase team, whose LLM Suite earned the Innovation of the Year 2025 award. Together, this year's winners will set new benchmarks for creativity, collaboration, and impact across the industry.

How to Apply

Qualified individuals and organizations are invited to submit nominations for each award now at . Self-nominations are welcome. The deadline for both award submissions is Friday, December 5, 5pm EST.





About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns - innovation, transformation and disruption, technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed - drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events, and access to Leaders, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News, and Digital Insurance. For more information, visit .





