Morocco, Belgium Reiterate Willingness To Deepen Strategic, Multidimensional Partnership

Morocco and Belgium reaffirmed, on Thursday in Brussels, their shared willingness to deepen a strategic and structuring partnership based on trust, mutual respect and converging views on major regional and international challenges.

This reiteration was expressed on the occasion of a meeting held in Brussels between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita and the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Maxime Prévot.

Both senior officials lauded the excellent political dialogue between Rabat and Brussels, marked with intensified exchanges along with the implementation of a bilateral Roadmap issued by the High Joint Commission held in April 2024, which lays the groundwork for future cooperation.

On the economic front, both parties underlined the need to elevate the relationship to a higher level, through the joint development technological value chains, the promotion of sustainable investment in strategic sectors such as green hydrogen, energy transition, infrastructure, and innovation.

The two ministers also highlighted the complementarity between Moroccan and Belgian visions in cooperation, regional security and human development, confirming their commitment to work together at the service of stability, and shared prosperity between the two continents.

