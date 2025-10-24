Eritrea: Panel Discussion In Connection With United Nations Day

A panel discussion in connection with United Nations Day 2025 was organized at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall in Asmara on 22 October under the theme“Self-Reliance: The Eritrean Experience and Its Global Relevance.”

The event was attended by representatives of ministries, national associations, heads and representatives of UN offices, as well as members of the diplomatic community.

The objective of the panel discussion was to enhance understanding of Eritrea's philosophy of self-reliance in relation to nation-building and development; to strengthen linkages between Eritrea's approach and the UN's founding principles of sovereign equality, multilateralism, and partnership; and to identify lessons from Eritrea that may inform development pathways in other countries, highlighting the global relevance of self-reliance.

Ms. Nahla Valji, Coordinator of UN Offices in Eritrea, said that Eritrea's approach to self-reliance offers a valuable lesson on how cooperation can be made more sustainable, equitable, and rooted in national ownership. From its inception, Eritrea has embraced a philosophy of self-reliance, not as isolation, but as empowerment.

Ms. Nahla further noted that Eritrea's experience provides an important reference point, illustrating how self-reliance and partnership can coexist to deliver lasting results.“This is indeed a compelling model for renewed multilateralism and effective cooperation,” Ms. Nahla underlined.

At the panel discussion, which was moderated by Mr. Redae Tesfalul, Director of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, panelists included Mr. Hatem Elatawy, Ambassador of Egypt to Eritrea; Dr. Caroline Mwongera, Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development; and Ms. Joanna Darmanin, Ambassador of the European Union. It was reported that the development programs in Eritrea guided by the principle of self-reliance are registering commendable progress.

The participants called for organizing similar programs, noting that such forums are important in reflecting the true image of Eritrea.

