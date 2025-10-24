403
Bitcoin Rebounds, But The Real Story Is Where The Money Now Flows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a whipsaw week, crypto woke up stronger on Friday. Bitcoin climbed back near $111,200 (+2.3%), Ethereum to about $3,975 (+3.6%), Solana to ~$193 (+5.0%), BNB to ~$1,139 (+4.6%), and XRP to ~2.44 (+2.2%).
Stablecoins held their peg and Litecoin hovered near $95. The move came just ahead of a U.S. inflation release that often shakes global risk assets. The headline is a rebound.
The story behind the headline is a structural shift in who moves these markets and how. Regulated products now set the tone: U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs took a modest net inflow yesterday (about $108 million), enough to steady sentiment after mid-week selling.
Ether ETFs saw net outflows (about $127 million), which is why ETH's rally matters-it happened despite redemptions.
A new U.S. Solana spot ETF added roughly $3 million on the day and has accumulated more than $400 million since launch, while Hong Kong's market is set to begin trading a spot SOL ETF on October 27.
In derivatives, open interest hit records this week on listed venues and offshore options, with heavy hedging clustered around the $100,000 bitcoin strike-evidence of deeper institutional participation and better liquidity than past cycles.
Drivers of the overnight move were simple: a small but positive bitcoin ETF flow, steadier global risk tone, and options positioning that encouraged dip-buying.
Solana outperformed on the ETF momentum and expanded brokerage support. XRP's exchange balances have fallen since early October, a pattern traders often view as constructive. Some small-cap outliers spiked on thin liquidity; treat them as speculative.
Technically, bitcoin's four-hour chart flipped constructive-MACD crossed higher and price rode the mid-to-upper Bollinger band. On the daily chart, momentum is still repairing.
The ceiling is clear: $114k–$115k. A daily close above that band would confirm a stronger recovery; lose $109.5k and the market will likely retest $108k and the longer-term trend zone near $106k–$108k.
Why this matters to readers abroad: crypto is no longer just a retail story. Flows in regulated ETFs and listed derivatives-not tweets-are increasingly steering price.
That's good for transparency, but it also means macro data and institutional hedging can swing the market fast.
