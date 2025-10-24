403
Sanctions, Oil And The Real: Why Brazil's Currency Held The Line
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's currency opened steady on Friday, with the dollar trading around R$5.38–5.39 after closing Thursday at R$5.3861 (-0.20%). That resilience came even as the global dollar was slightly firmer and investors navigated another bout of geopolitical risk.
The spark was oil. Fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia's top oil companies and a new European sanctions package that includes a ban on Russian LNG imports pushed Brent up roughly 5% on Thursday before easing overnight.
For Brazil, a major commodity producer, higher crude prices tend to improve the terms of trade, lift energy and materials shares, and channel support into the real-even when global risk appetite is shaky.
The story behind the story is rates and risk. Brazil still offers high real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates by global standards, which keeps“carry” attractive and cushions the currency when headlines turn volatile.
That carry appeal is why the real could firm yesterday while the Dollar Index hovered near 99. But it also cuts both ways: expensive energy raises domestic inflation risk, and the central bank has made clear it will stay restrictive until price pressures cool.
Brazil's Real Awaits Inflation Clues and Fiscal Signals
On the ground, investors are watching two domestic anchors. First, today's IPCA-15 inflation preview will show whether fuel and electricity are bending the curve.
Second, the fiscal conversation: Brasília is advancing a split package-revenue measures (including taxation of fintechs and online betting) alongside spending controls-against the backdrop of stronger tax collection.
Federal revenue reached R$216.7 billion ($40.9 billion) in September and R$2.105 trillion ($397 billion) year-to-date, helping to restrain Brazil's risk premium.
Technically, USD/BRL is coiling. The four-hour chart shows a volatility“squeeze” near 5.38, while the daily chart marks a clear range: resistance at 5.40–5.42 and support at 5.35, then 5.30/5.27.
A sustained break above 5.40 would likely target 5.45; a drop through 5.35 would reopen 5.30. Bottom line: Oil's jump gave Brazil a tailwind, but the next move belongs to inflation and policy.
If IPCA-15 behaves and crude stays supported, the real's carry story remains intact; if not, the dollar's range could break higher.
