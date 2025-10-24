Boston Beer Retail Traders Raise A Toast To Bumped-Up Profit Outlook As Trump Tariff Burden Eases



Boston Beer raises profit forecast for the current year.

The company has revised its expectations for additional costs from tariffs, reflecting changes in import taxes on specific Canadian inputs. Retail sentiment for SAM jumps to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish.'

Boston Beer Co. Inc.'s shares rose 3.4% in after-hours trading on Thursday, and sentiment on Stocktwits turned more positive after the craft brewer raised its annual profit forecast.

The company now sees a lower impact from U.S. tariffs this year than previously anticipated, as some of its input products are covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Now, the tariffs are expected to add $9 million in costs, down from an earlier projection of $13 million.

Consequently, the company has raised its 2025 EPS forecast to a $7.80 to $9.80 range from an earlier $6.72 to $9.54 range.

Boston Beer, known for its flagship brand, Samuel Adams, and other alcoholic beverages such as Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, reported mixed results for the third quarter.

Net revenue slid 11% to $537.5 million. Analysts expected $542.1 million. The company earned $4.25 a share, higher than the expectation of $3.33 a share.

The performance underscores fewer beer sales amid strained budgets; the company noted that low- and middle-income consumers are shopping less frequently and having fewer social gatherings.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for SAM shifted to 'extremely bullish' as of early Friday, from 'bullish' the previous day.

"Feel like the high end of their guidance is too low and they are exaggerating tariff impacts, but will see how it plays out 2nd half," said a user.

As of last close, SAM shares are down 27% year-to-date.

