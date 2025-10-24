Kashmir's Autumn Smog: Leaf Burning In Kashmir Fuels Pollution, Respiratory Ills

A man burns fallen Chinar tree leaves to make charcoal, which is used by people for heating in harsh winters. KO Photo, Abid Bhat

Srinagar- As autumn wanes in Kashmir, a familiar haze blankets the valley-not from fog, but from the widespread burning of fallen leaves and tree branches. This long-standing practice, intended to produce charcoal for Kangris (traditional firepots) during harsh winters, is raising serious health and environmental concerns.

Every year, apple-growing districts like Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Kulgam, and Anantnag see smoke rising from orchards and roadside piles of leaves. The dense smoke contains fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and Benzo(a)pyrene, a carcinogenic compound linked to lung disease.

Dr Umar Mushtaq of SKUAST Kashmir explained,“This smoke penetrates deep into the lungs, triggering respiratory problems, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with asthma or heart conditions.” The smoke also irritates eyes and throats and reduces oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood.

Despite environmental regulations and Supreme Court guidelines prohibiting open burning, many residents feel they have no choice. Orchardist Waqar Ahmed of Pulwama said,“We need charcoal for our Kangris, and with frequent power cuts, this is the only way to stay warm.”

Environmentalists warn that the combined effect of thousands of small fires forms a toxic smog, worsened by Kashmir's topography which traps pollutants during temperature inversions. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, an environmentalist, added,“These fires also damage soil health, killing beneficial microorganisms and reducing fertility.”

Experts suggest eco-friendly alternatives such as composting leaves, using urea sprays for faster decomposition, or allowing sheep to graze in orchards, which enriches the soil naturally while eliminating waste.