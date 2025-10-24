403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Commends UN Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday lauded the UN Day, which falls on October 24 and coincides this year with the 80th anniversary of this prestigious international organization.
In a press release, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said over eight decades the UN has been a core pillar of keeping international peace and security and promoting multilateral international cooperation, respecting principles of international law and international humanitarian law and safeguarding human rights.
It added that the State of Kuwait is proud of its over-six-decade historical and strategic partnership with the UN, which has reflected close cooperation with the organization and its various bodies and agencies and specialized programs, particularly in humanitarian and development areas.
The ministry underlined that the State of Kuwait would keep playing its role as an effective and credible partner of backing noble international efforts aiming at promoting stability and development under the direction of the wise political leadership and their moderate, balanced and pro-peace policy. (end)
nma
In a press release, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said over eight decades the UN has been a core pillar of keeping international peace and security and promoting multilateral international cooperation, respecting principles of international law and international humanitarian law and safeguarding human rights.
It added that the State of Kuwait is proud of its over-six-decade historical and strategic partnership with the UN, which has reflected close cooperation with the organization and its various bodies and agencies and specialized programs, particularly in humanitarian and development areas.
The ministry underlined that the State of Kuwait would keep playing its role as an effective and credible partner of backing noble international efforts aiming at promoting stability and development under the direction of the wise political leadership and their moderate, balanced and pro-peace policy. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment