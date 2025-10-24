Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Zambia On Independence Day

2025-10-24 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, wishing him good health and the friendly people of Zambia all progress and developments. (pickup previous) mt

