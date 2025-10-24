Qatar Participates In GCC Transport Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani headed Qatar's delegation to the 27th Meeting of the Committee of the Ministers of Transport of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) held in Kuwait.

The ministers discussed several topics aimed at enhancing GCC cooperation in areas of transportation and took necessary decisions regarding the works of the GCC Railways Authority, work progress on the GCC Railway Project, the latest updates on the land transportation strategy, and the recommended amendments to the GCC uniform system for universal land transportation, and its implementing regulations. They also discussed several topics on maritime transportation and ports.

