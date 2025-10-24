MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A dish, a memory. Every festival brings out the signature recipe that enriches life with flavour and nostalgia. Even though the Deepavali festival has ended, the Indian traditional dishes remain preserved and celebrated. Our famous Malaysian home cook, Ms. Sumathi Sangaran, also known as Sumie, had presented a dish named Tofu Kurma with Latvian Cottage Cheese Topping, which is an Indian Cuisine innovation with Greek and Latvian Products. This beautiful recipe enhances the traditional taste, which combines the fusion of Indian Cuisine with a Modern touch.

European Ingredients in an Indian Fusion

Kurma presents warmth and love significantly, and is commonly served on the tables during Deepavali. Sumie created a fusion dish, combining Latvian and Greek products. Through this culinary fusion, the dishes have improved the texture, the taste and flavour. Sumie home chef's special recipe beautifully expresses the celebration spirit.

1. PDO Krokos Kozanis (Greek saffron)

Lends a golden hue and floral aroma, elevating the curry into a celebratory dish.



2. PDO Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza (Greek raisins)

Introduces gentle sweetness and fruity depth, balancing the spices while adding texture and complexity.

3. PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Provides a wholesome base for sautéing, enhancing flavour with a smooth finish. It adds an indulgent earthy aroma that complements the spices of the Kurma. Alternatively, may option to change to Latvian Butter for a buttery and creamier texture.

Latvian Dairy: The Heart of Creaminess and Balance

While Greek ingredients give aroma and vibrancy, Latvian dairy products provide thick texture and nutritional balance. With a deep-rooted heritage in European milk production, Latvia's PDO-certified dairy represents both quality and craftsmanship.

4. Latvian Milk

Latvian Milk softens spices and enriches dishes with a pure, fresh dairy flavour, adding a creamy, smooth texture to kurma.

5. Latvian Cottage Cheese

Latvian cottage cheese, made from curdled pasteurized skimmed milk, offers a subtly sweet, smooth, and creamy topping that nicely balances spiced kurma. Alternatively, this ingredient may option to change to Latvian Processed Cheese. Perfectly matched with the kurma's rich spices, delivering a velvety finish, creamy melt and showcasing the finesse of Latvian dairy craftsmanship.

Core Ingredients

200g firm tofu, cut into cubes

1⁄2 cup Lativan cottage cheese2 tbsp PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Vorios Mylopota or substitute with Latvian Butter)

1 cup Lativan milk

A few strands of PDO Krokos Kozanis (Greek saffron), soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk

2 tbsp PDO Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza (Greek raisins)

1 medium onion, finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch ginger, minced

1 tsp garam masala

1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

For Garnish

2 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tbsp cashew nuts, lightly toasted

Instructions:

1. Sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in PDO olive oil (alternative Latvian Butter) until golden.

2. Add raisins, garam masala, and turmeric for a fragrant spice base.

3. Pour in Latvian milk and saffron-infused warm milk, season with salt, and simmer until slightly thickened.

4. Add tofu cubes to absorb the flavours.

5. Top with lightly smashed Lativan cottage cheese (alternative processed cheese for a creamier texture) before serving.

6. Garnish with coriander and toasted cashews.

About Sumathi Sangaran (Sumie) -- Malaysia famous home chef:

Sumie is the creative force behind Sumie's Home Chef Club. She has been featured in Star Lifestyle's Mother's Day Special and Nona TV3's Deepavali Special 2023, celebrated for her bold Asian flavours and playful fusion of heritage recipes. She brings her every recipe with storytelling, creating a vibrant, engaging connection with her community.



