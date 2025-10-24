Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company SVF Vaccines Presents Positive Data From A Preclinical Study Of SVF-001 In Chronic Hepatitis B And D

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Sweden, October 24, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has presented positive results from a preclinical study of its immunotherapy SVF-001 targeting chronic hepatitis B and D at the Molecular Biology of HBV meeting in Berlin and the DeltaCure meeting in Hannover.

SVF Vaccines develops DNA vaccines and immunotherapies based on proprietary technology originating from Karolinska Institutet. In recent months, positive results from a preclinical study of the company's product candidate SVF-001, which targets hepatitis B and D, have been presented at scientific meetings – the Molecular Biology of HBV in September, and the DeltaCure meeting in October.

The preclinical study demonstrated an antiviral effect in a humanized-liver mouse model of chronic HBV/HDV coinfection. Administration of SVF-001 resulted in deep reductions of hepatitis B virus DNA and hepatitis D virus RNA levels in blood.

"SVF Vaccines is developing the next generation of therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines that potentially can both prevent disease and cure infected patients. The recently presented results are promising and support the therapeutic potential for SVF-001; in patients coinfected with chronic hepatitis B and D," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

SVF Vaccines' portfolio includes SVF-001, a therapeutic immunotherapy for chronic hepatitis B and D, as well as early-stage discovery programs for other serious infectious diseases.

Karolinska Development's ownership in SVF Vaccines amounts to 33 percent.

